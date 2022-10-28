Flood advisory issued for Hawaii island due to excessive rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii due to excessive rainfall, effective until 4 pm. today.

At 12:57 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Saddle Road and the slopes of Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

Additional heavy showers are possible over the Kona slopes through this afternoon, forecasters said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Honaunau, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Holualoa, Wood Valley, Pohakuloa Camp, Pahala, Hawaiian Ocean View, Punaluu Beach, Puuanahulu, Kawa Flats, Kalaoa, Naalehu and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Officials warn the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 4 p.m. if flooding persists.