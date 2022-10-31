Fire at Windward Mall in Kaneohe classified as accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department Investigator today classified as accidental the cause of a fire at the Windward Mall in Kaneohe on Sunday.

An investigator determined that the fire was caused by a welding torch that ignited some cooking grease in the kitchen’s ventilation ductwork leading to the rooftop.

Damage estimates are $5,000 to the building and ventilation equipment that serviced eateries at the mall, according to the department.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire, which was reported to authorities around noon and was extinguished before 1 p.m.