MFD conducts air rescue of 26-year-old California woman

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 pm

Maui Fire Department crews on Saturday conducted an air rescue of a 26-year-old California woman who slipped and fell on a trail in the West Maui Mountains and broke her leg.

The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on a trail that follows Makamakaole Stream near Kahakuloa.

The victim was hoisted out of the area by the department’s Air 1 helicopter and taken for treatment by medics at a nearby landing zone, officials said.

