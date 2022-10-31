MFD conducts air rescue of 26-year-old California woman

Maui Fire Department crews on Saturday conducted an air rescue of a 26-year-old California woman who slipped and fell on a trail in the West Maui Mountains and broke her leg.
The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on a trail that follows Makamakaole Stream near Kahakuloa.
The victim was hoisted out of the area by the department’s Air 1 helicopter and taken for treatment by medics at a nearby landing zone, officials said.
