HFD airlifts injured hiker from Koko Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured male hiker this afternoon on the Koko Crater Trail.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call at 1:11 a.m. about an injured hiker and sent five units staffed with 16 personnel, according to a statement. The first unit arrived eight minutes later to establish command and hike up the trail.
An adolescent male reportedly was hiking with his father and suffered injuries from a fall on the trail. Their identities were not immediately released.
At 1:54 p.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter safely airlifted the injured hiker to a nearby landing zone. EMS transported the male to Kapiolani hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.
