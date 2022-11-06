comscore HFD airlifts injured hiker from Koko Crater Trail
HFD airlifts injured hiker from Koko Crater Trail

  • Today

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured male hiker this afternoon on the Koko Crater Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call at 1:11 a.m. about an injured hiker and sent five units staffed with 16 personnel, according to a statement. The first unit arrived eight minutes later to establish command and hike up the trail.

An adolescent male reportedly was hiking with his father and suffered injuries from a fall on the trail. Their identities were not immediately released.

At 1:54 p.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter safely airlifted the injured hiker to a nearby landing zone. EMS transported the male to Kapiolani hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

