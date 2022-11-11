Brush fire scorches 2,100 acres on Maui

Firefighters continue to battle a large brush fire that has scorched 2,100 acres in West Maui.

Helicopter crews resumed air drops at dawn today in the uppermost elevation of the West Maui mountains, mauka of areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko, the Maui Fire Department said.

Firefighters are facing challenges to contain the fire due to the steep, rough terrain. Brief periods of rainfall helped crews Thursday night.

So far, the brush fire is 40% contained. There is no immediate threat to homes or structures.

The brush fire broke out Tuesday in Kauaula Valley.