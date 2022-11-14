Portion of Kunia Road temporarily closed due to brush fire

A brush fire has prompted the temporary closure of Kunia Road from Foote Gate at Schofield Barracks to Anonui Drive in both directions, according to a city news alert.
No other details were immediately provided.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
