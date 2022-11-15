A sweet, tangy, sheet-pan chicken dinner

In this sheet-pan number, the glazed chicken is sweet, tangy and warmed through with chili powder (the spice blend used for chili, not powdered chiles). Mayonnaise serves at once as marinade, cooking fat and, once mingled with the pan juices, glossy sauce, which should be sopped up with fluffy rice.

Roasted Chicken Thighs With Tangy Apricots and Carrots

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup apricot preserves

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce

• 2 teaspoons chili powder

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/2 cup dried apricots (about 3 1/2 ounces)

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, each cut in half

• 3 to 4 medium carrots, thinly sliced into coins (about 1 pound)

• Fresh herbs, such as cilantro, parsley and mint, for topping

• Cooked white rice, for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the apricot preserves, mayonnaise, lemon juice, fish sauce, chili powder, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Tear each dried apricot in half at its seams, so each apricot becomes 2 flatter pieces. Add the apricots and chicken to the bowl; toss to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.

When ready to cook, heat the oven to 425 degrees with a rack set in the center position. Line a large sheet pan with parchment.

Add the carrots to the chicken mixture and toss to evenly coat. Spread the chicken and carrot mixture in a single layer on the sheet pan. Roast, rotating the pan halfway through, until the chicken is light brown and the carrots begin to shrivel, 20 to 25 minutes. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and lemon juice as desired. Top with fresh herbs and serve with rice.

Total time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes’ marinating, serves 4.