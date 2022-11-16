Longs Drugs pharmacists now prescribing Paxlovid

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, which operates Longs Drugs in Hawaii, said pharmacists at more than 9,000 locations can now prescribe Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

The news comes several months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July granted pharmacists the authority to evaluate patients with COVID and prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients

CVS Pharmacy said after evaluating the FDA’s guidance and implementing required systems, policies, and training, it is now offering the service in 49 states, including Hawaii, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“Enabling pharmacists to evaluate patients and prescribe Paxlovid when clinically appropriate increases patient access and reduces barriers to care and treatment for those who need it,” said Prem Shah, Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Pharmacy, in a news release. “Paxlovid has proven to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 by helping to reduce the severity of symptoms in patients at high risk for severe cases of the illness.”

Those seeking a Paxlovid prescription need to attest to having tested positive for COVID and be within five days of symptom onset, which will be asked during a series of screening questions online to determine eligibility first.

Patients must also be at least 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds and have had certain bloodwork performed within the past 12 months, with supporting documentation.

CVS said this is because pharmacists are required to review a patient’s kidney and liver blood test values before prescribing Paxlovid.

While there is no cost for Paxlovid, the over-the-phone consultation with the pharmacist will cost up to $60 for a clinical assessment fee, according to information posted online, which will be charged even if patients are deemed ineligible.

Due to federal regulations, patient care services provided by pharmacists are not covered by Medicare or certain state Medicaid plans,

Visit CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app to schedule an over-the-phone clinical assessment with a local pharmacist.