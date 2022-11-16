Police follow allegedly stolen motorcycle, rider crashes in Wahiawa

The driver of an allegedly stolen motorcycle crashed into another vehicle while being followed by plainclothes officers in Wahiawa last week, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said in a statement today.

The collision, which injured the drivers of both vehicles, took place at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Logan said.

Officers had observed a male operating a stolen motorcycle on Ohai Street near Kamehameha Highway.

Logan said initial reports indicate that the officers identified themselves, but the motorcyclist continued on Ohai Street. Officers followed the motorcyclist for a short period before he sped away and turned right on Kamehameha Highway at Wilikina Drive.

The motorcyclist disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection and collided with a Jeep, Logan said. He sustained “serious bodily injury” and is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The Jeep driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigations for critical motor vehicle collision and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle have been opened. An administrative review will also be conducted as per Honolulu Police Department procedure, Logan said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413 or its Professional Standards Office at 808-723-775.