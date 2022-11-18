Hawaii women’s volleyball beats Cal Poly

Hawaii’s extended service runs powered the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team to a four-set win over Cal Poly tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH middle blocker Amber Igiede put away a match-high 17 kills and outside hitter Caylen Alexander finished with 16 on .444 hitting and the Rainbow Wahine shook off a sluggish start in a 16-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23 win over the Mustangs before a White Out night crowd of 6,036.

After Cal Poly ran away with the opening set, Kendra Ham sparked the Wahine with a 10-point service turn in the second set. Setter Kate Lang put together a 13-point run in the third set and also had a seven-point turn late in the fourth as UH rallied from a 16-8 deficit to close out the match.

UH opposite Braelyn Akana put away her 10th kill on match point and Hawaii earned a split of the season series with Cal Poly.

The Wahine (19-6, 16-1 Big West) have won nine straight since a four-set loss at Cal Poly on Oct. 15 and opened up a two-game lead over second-place UC Santa Barbara in the conference race with three matches left.

Tommi Stockham, the Big West kills leader, led Cal Poly (16-12, 13-5) with 11 kills. Maia Dvoracek, who had 21 kills in the first meeting with UH, finished with nine kills on .034 hitting.

Stockham broke a 7-7 tie with her first kill and the Mustangs went on a 5-1 run and led 12-8 after a London Haberfield ace and Cal Poly coach Caroline Walters’ second successful challenge of the set.

The Mustangs continued to pull away and snapped UH’s streak of consecutive sets won at 13.

After a meeting in the tunnel between sets, the Rainbow Wahine reversed the tone of the match with a second-set rout sparked by Ham’s 10-point turn on the service line.

The run included an ace from Ham against her former team. Igiede contributed three kills and a block and UH led 11-2 when Lang’s tip fell in the middle of the Cal Poly defense.

Lang put together an even longer run in the third set, serving 13 consecutive points and UH turned a 5-4 deficit into an 18-5 lead. Alexander had four kills in the run and teamed with Tiffany Westerberg on two blocks. Akana had three kills in the run, including a free ball that landed in the back corner of the court.

The Mustangs appeared primed to send the match to a fifth set when they opened up a 16-8 lead after Stockham fired back-to-back aces. UH chipped at the lead but still trailed 20-15 when an Alexander kill sent Lang back to serve. Akana and Westerberg teamed on a block and Akana had two kills, putting down an overpass to tie the set. Alexander then put away back-to-back kills to give UH a 22-20 lead. The teams traded sideouts from there before Akana’s match-ender.

The Rainbow Wahine close the home schedule Sunday against Cal State Bakersfield. UH setter Mylana Byrd will be honored in the senior day ceremony following the match.