Hawaii beats UNLV in home finale

After struggling to finish games for much of the season, Hawaii closed out a 31-25 win over UNLV in their home finale tonight at the Ching Complex.

Brayden Schager’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Zion Bowens pushed the Warriors ahead late in the third quarter and Dedrick Parson’s 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 left in the fourth gave UH enough cushion to celebrate a senior night victory and snap a four-game losing streak.

Schager passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and Parson ran for 115 yards on 19 carries in his final home game to help UH reclaimed the Island Showdown Trophy.

The Warriors overcame two fourth-quarter fumbles to complete a sweep of the Mountain West Conference’s Nevada schools and improve to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play. They’ll close Timmy Chang’s first season as head coach next week at San Jose State.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 55 yards but the Rebels (4-7, 2-5) dropped their sixth straight. The Rebels finished with 427 yards in total offense to UH’s 369, but the Warrior defense forced UNLV to settle for four Daniel Gutierrez field goals. A fourth-quarter attempt hit the upright as the Rebels’ comeback attempt fell short.

UNLV took the opening kickoff and drove to the UH 1 before the Warriors stuffed Aidan Robbins for a two-yard loss. Andrew Choi and John Tuitupou combined on a sack of Brumfield for force UNLV to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

The Warriors answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive and took the lead Gutierrez drilled a 48-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in the first quarter to bring the Rebels within a point.

The teams traded punts until UNLV put together another nine-play drive extended by two third-down conversions in UH territory. Brumfield scrambled for 17 yards on third-and-4 to move the Rebels to the UH 12. After the Rebels picked another first down at the 1, Brumfield rolled right and flipped a pass to

Schager went 4-for-4 on third-down throws on the opening drive of the second half, the last conversion coming on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Phillips. Matthew Shipley’s extra point pushed UH ahead 14-13 at the 10:40 mark of the third quarter.

Brumfield led UNLV to the UH 20 late in the third quarter and had a touchdown pass and a scramble for a first down wiped out by holding penalties. Even so, the Rebels reclaimed a 16-14 lead on Gutierrez’s 42-yard field goal.

UH took just two plays (including a personal foul call on UNLV) to jump back ahead. Bowens got behind the UNLV secondary and ran down a deep ball from Schager for a 55-yard touchdown and UH took a 21-16 lead into the final period.

UH linebacker Logan Taylor came up with his first career interception when the ball bounced off a diving receiver and into his hands. UH took over at the UNLV after the call was upheld after a review. Shipley’s 30-yard field goal extended the Warriors’ lead to 24-16 with 12:17 left.

After Gutierrez’s 44-yard field goal attempt hit off the upright, the Rebels defense cut into the lead when Adam Plant Jr., stripped the ball from Schager and Elijah Shelton took the fumble into the end zone. The 2-point conversion pass was incomplete and UH retained the lead.

The Warriors’ gave the ball away agian when Tylan Hines lost a fumble that UNLV recovered at its 20. UH safety Peter Manuma broke up a pass on fourth down at the UNLV 45 and Parson broke through the middle for a 34-yard touchdown that gave UH a 31-22 lead with 2:51 left.

UNLV had Gutierrez kick a 40-yard field goal on third down to make it a one-score game with 1:08 left. But Jordan Murray recovered an onside kick for the second time and Parson picked up a first down on his final carry to allow UH to run out the clock.