High surf, wind advisories in effect for parts of Hawaii

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, Kauai and Niihau effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says surf will build 12 to 16 feet along north-facing shores, and 8 to 12 feet along west-facing shores of these western isles due to a long period of northwest swell.

The swell is expected to build across these isles today and peak late tonight into Monday before declining Tuesday and Wednesday.

A much larger, north-northwest swell is expected to build overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day Thursday, with a peak that could reach warning levels.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials for these shores, and expect strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

Surf on east-facing shores, meanwhile, is expected to increase from 4 to 6 feet this morning to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday due to strengthening tradewinds. Surf on south-facing shores remains small, at less than 2 feet today and Tuesday.

A wind advisory is also in place for portions of Oahu, and most of Maui County, including Haleakala, windward Molokai, and Hawaii island summits, through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters say northeast winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected to make driving and walking difficult. Winds this strong can also result in falling tree branches, forcefully opening doors, damaging hinges, or slamming them shut, possibly causing injuries.

The public should postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve, officials said.

A gale warning also remains in effect for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels through 6 p.m. today.

A red flag warning is in effect for the leeward side of all isles due to strong winds and low humidity through 6 p.m. today.