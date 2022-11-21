No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large quake off Guadalcanal

A major earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific but there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, authorities said today.

The magnitude 7.0 quake struck just after 4 p.m. Hawaii time and was centered about 10 miles southwest of Malango, Guadalcanal in the islands, and at a depth of about 8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said. The PTWC estimated the magnitude at 7.3.

There were no immediate reports of damage from areas near the epicenter.