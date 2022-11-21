Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas of all islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a red flag warning for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands this morning.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the weather service said.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

The red flag warning is in effect through 6 p.m. today due to strong winds and low humidity over the leeward sides of the islands.

Forecasters said winds up to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected.

The weather service said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Officials recommend the public avoid any activity that involves using open flames such as grilling and starting campfires.