A delicious, cinnamon-scented apple pie

In this very classic, cinnamon-scented pie, the apples are sautéed in butter before they’re piled in the crust, ensuring that they’re tender but not mushy. Use firm, crisp apples here, preferably all one kind so the slices cook evenly. Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, Ginger Gold and Granny Smith apples are good options. (Honeycrisps will give you the sweetest pie, while Granny Smiths the most tart.) If using a glass or ceramic pie pan, consider parbaking the bottom crust. Glass doesn’t conduct heat as well as metal, so the crust may not cook through if you don’t parbake.

Classic Apple Pie

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 3 1/2 pounds firm, crisp apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch wedges (about 11 cups)

• 1/2 cup/110 grams light brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

• Pinch of ground cloves

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, or a little more if your apples are very sweet

• 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

• All-purpose flour, for rolling out the dough

• Dough for a 9-inch double crust pie

• Heavy cream, milk or a beaten egg, for glazing (optional)

• Demerara sugar, for glazing (optional)

Directions:

Melt butter in a large skillet set over medium-high heat and add apples to the pan. Stir to coat with butter and cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter is evenly distributed, about 1 minute.

In a small bowl, whisk together sugars, spices and salt. Sprinkle over the apples and toss to combine.

Lower heat to medium and cook until apples have softened completely but still hold their shape, about 17 to 25 minutes. (Some varieties cook more quickly than others.)

Sprinkle cornstarch evenly over the apples and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the apple mixture comes to a simmer and thickens slightly, about 2 minutes.

Remove pan from heat, and stir in lemon juice and zest. Allow apples to cool completely (spreading them onto a rimmed baking sheet speeds this up). Apples can be prepared up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated.

On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the pie dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer dough to a 9or 10-inch metal pie plate, trimming it to leave a 1/2-inch overhang. Place crust in the freezer for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.

When ready to bake, place a rimmed baking sheet on the middle oven rack and heat oven to 425 degrees.

Roll out the remaining dough on a lightly floured surface to a 10to 11-inch circle. Remove pie crust from freezer and add the cooled filling in an even layer. Cover apples with remaining dough. Press the edges together, trim the excess dough, and crimp the edges with your fingers or a press down with the tines of a fork. (Using a fork might be easier if the bottom crust is too cold to crimp.) Brush the top of the pie with cream, milk or some beaten egg, then sprinkle lightly with sugar if you like. Using a sharp knife, cut some steam vents in the top of the crust.

Place pie on the hot sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake for another 30 to 40 minutes, until the filling bubbles in the steam vents, and the crust is golden brown. Transfer pie to a wire cooling rack and allow to cool for at least 2 hours before serving. The pie can be baked up to 24 hours ahead of serving; do not refrigerate before serving.

Total time: 1 1/2 hours, plus cooling, serves 8.

Tip:

Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious and Granny Smith are good options, though you might want to increase the lemon juice if your apples are on the sweet side.