HFD rescues injured hiker from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker this morning from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. today for an injured hiker on the trail in Kailua. HFD sent a total of five units staffed with 16 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene 14 minutes later and ascending the trail on foot. A second unit secured a landing zone at Lanikai Park nearby.

HFD said an adult female suffered an injury hiking the trail and was unable to descend on her own. HFD’s helicopter sent rescue personnel to the hiker’s location at 9:48 a.m. to conduct a medical assessment. The woman was airlifted to Lanikai Park, where she was transferred to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 10:10 a.m. Her status was unknown.

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>> Plan your hike by informing others of your plan, hiking with a partner, gathering information about the trail and assessing your capabilities.

>> During the hike, stay on the trail, stay together, avoid undue risks and watch the time.

>> In an emergency, call 911, stay visible, noisy, calm and in place.