Honolulu police investigate hit-and-run on South King Street

A moped rider is in serious condition after an early morning hit-and-run today involving a pickup truck along South King Street.

Police said that an unknown red pickup truck was heading east on South King Street and crashed into a 2018 Zhong moped operated by a woman. The woman was ejected onto the pavement, where she suffered injuries to her body. Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The woman’s age was not provided.

After the crash, the pickup truck driver fled the scene and continued eastbound on South King Street.

At this time, police said it was unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.

If anyone has information regarding the collision, call HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.