Texas A&M Commerce holds off Hawaii basketball team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 pm
  • Steven Erler / Special to the Star-Advertiser Hawaii guard Noel Coleman drove to the basket while being defended by Texas A&M Commerce forward Jerome Brewer Jr. during the first half at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday.

    Steven Erler / Special to the Star-Advertiser

    Hawaii guard Noel Coleman drove to the basket while being defended by Texas A&M Commerce forward Jerome Brewer Jr. during the first half at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday.

Texas A&M Commerce held off Hawaii for a controversial 53-51 basketball victory tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors, who trailed by as many 14 in the second half, closed to 53-51 when Noel Coleman hit a 3 from the left corner with 1.8 seconds to play.

The Lions’ ensuing inbounds pass sailed to Alex Peavy, who caught it near the sideline in front of the scorer’s table. Believing it struck off Peavy in play, UH guard JoVon McClanahan grabbed the ball and luanched an apparent 3 for the go-ahead basket.

But after a review, it was ruled Peavy was out of bounds. UH inbounded to Kamaka Hepa, whose 3-point attempt fell short as the final horn sounded.

In their worst first half of the season, the ’Bows struggled with their aim and rebounding in trailing 23-15 at the intermission.

The Lions also had their offensive struggles, connecting on 32.3% from the field and going 2-for-16 from behind the arc. But the Lions controlled the boards, building 26-14 advantage, including 8-0 on the offensive glass.

It was 13-all when Demarcus Demonia broke away for a dunk and then Khaliq Abdul-Mateen buried a 3 to give the Lions a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the half.

