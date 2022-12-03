Honolulu firefighters extinguish fire at Kaneohe home

Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a house fire in Kaneohe after finding “heavy smoke and flames” coming from the front of the building, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a release.

At around 5:45 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for a building fire near 45-21 Malulani St. and responded a few minutes later to find the home on fire.

Firefighters had received a report that someone may have been inside the home at the time of the fire, but after a quick search HFD confirmed that it was empty.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire just after 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are still being determined.