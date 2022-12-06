High surf advisory in place for north, west shores of some isles

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, effective until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says surf heights are expected to rise to 18 to 22 feet along the north shores of Niihau and Kauai, and 15 to 20 feet along the north shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Surf is expected to rise to 14 to 19 feet for the west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and 10 to 14 feet for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

The high surf is expected to hold through the night, officials said.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials, and be aware of strong, breaking waves and currents that will make swimming dangerous along affected shores.

Officials also said surf for north shores of Maui will approach, but not likely to exceed high surf advisory thresholds.

Surf along south shores is expected to rise from 0 to 2 feet today to 1 to 3 feet on Wednesday, while surf along east shores is expected to rise from 3 to 5 feet today to 4 to 6 feet on Wednesday.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for all Kauai waters, all channels, all windward waters, and all Hawaii island leeward waters until 6 a.m. Wednesday.