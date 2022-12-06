comscore LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava continues approach to highway
Top News

LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava continues approach to highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:56 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO COURTESY USGS

    Watch a live webcam video of the Mauna Loa eruption from Fissure No. 3.

  • COURTESY USGS Fissure No. 3, is seen erupting this morning on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano.

    COURTESY USGS

    Fissure No. 3, is seen erupting this morning on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

____

The Mauna Loa eruption has reached its ninth day as the lava flow marches slowly north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which remains open to traffic in both directions.

As of Monday afternoon, the leading edge of the Fissure No. 3 lava flow was about 2 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

No communities are currently at risk.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up