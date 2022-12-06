LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava continues approach to highway

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

____

The Mauna Loa eruption has reached its ninth day as the lava flow marches slowly north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which remains open to traffic in both directions.

As of Monday afternoon, the leading edge of the Fissure No. 3 lava flow was about 2 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

No communities are currently at risk.