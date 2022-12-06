Fun, merry martinis

Cranberry juice cocktail tints this martini magenta and gives it a fruitiness that blends with the orange notes of triple sec. Plumped dried cranberries at the bottom of the glass soak up the drink and reinforce the berry’s tang. The generous dose of vodka can be mixed with the juice and triple sec ahead of time, then shaken with ice just before pouring.

Cranberry Martinis

Recipe by Ina Garten

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons dried cranberries

• 3/4 cup cranberry juice cocktail

• 1/2 cup good vodka, such as Gray Goose

• 1/4 cup triple sec liqueur

• 1 cup ice

Directions:

Place the cranberries and 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl, cover and microwave for 30 seconds. Set aside until completely cool, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the cranberry juice cocktail, vodka, triple sec and ice in a large cocktail shaker, put the lid on and shake for 30 seconds. Place a tablespoon of the cranberries in each of 2 martini glasses and pour in the cocktail mixture. Serve ice cold.

Total time: 5 minutes, plus 15 minutes cooling, makes 2 drinks.