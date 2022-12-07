Man, 51, arrested in connection with fatal Kaneohe stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s deadly stabbing of a 77-year-old security guard in Kaneohe.

Police said officers arrested the man this afternoon. Further details on the arrest were not released at this time.

Friends identified the stabbing victim as Mike Chu.

Chu, who worked for Securitas Security Services, had just arrived at Windward City Shopping Center in his personal vehicle when a man approached him at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

An argument reportedly occurred between Chu and the other man. Police said the argument escalated and the man stabbed the security guard multiple times. The suspect then fled on foot toward Kamehameha Highway.

Chu suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chu, a husband and a father of two adult children, served as board president of the Kailua Community Basketball League.

Prior to working for Securitas, Chu worked in administration at Francis School. He also previously worked at Saint Louis School in Kaimuki and St. John Vianney Parish School in Kailua and served as a basketball referee for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu.