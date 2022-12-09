comscore 18-year-old man arrested following fatal beating in Waikiki
18-year-old man arrested following fatal beating in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  A group of males had approached the victim, who was sitting at a Waikiki bus stop on Tuesday at around 2:45 a.m., before a "physical altercation" between the two parties took place, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

An 18-year-old man was arrested this evening on suspicion of second-degree murder following a fatal beating of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki.

A group of males had approached the victim, who was sitting at a Waikiki bus stop on Tuesday at around 2:45 a.m., before a “physical altercation” between the two parties took place, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The victim fled on Seaside Avenue, but the suspects caught up to him and assaulted him with a “blunt type object.”

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel later transported to Queen’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man suspected to be involved in the incident was identified and arrested at around 6 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder. He is currently in custody, HPD said.

