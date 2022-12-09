comscore Red-light camera citations to begin at Vineyard and Liliha
Red-light camera citations to begin at Vineyard and Liliha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said the red-light camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street will begin issuing citations on Monday. The Vineyard and Liliha intersection is one of two Phase 1 locations selected for the pilot program, along with Vineyard and Palama Street intersection, shown in here in September. The Vineyard and Palama camera began issuing citations on Nov. 20.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 20

    Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said the red-light camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street will begin issuing citations on Monday. The Vineyard and Liliha intersection is one of two Phase 1 locations selected for the pilot program, along with Vineyard and Palama Street intersection, shown in here in September. The Vineyard and Palama camera began issuing citations on Nov. 20.

The red-light safety camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street will begin issuing citations on Monday, according to state transportation officials.

The Vineyard and Liliha intersection is one of two Phase 1 locations selected for the pilot program, along with Vineyard and Palama Street, which began issuing citations on Nov. 20.

To date, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said 39 citations have been issued for violations of red-light running at the Vineyard-Palama site, which is an average of two violations per day.

The Vineyard and Nuuanu Avenue intersection, which is the first of three selected for Phase 2, has been issuing warnings to red-light runners since Dec. 7. Another five intersections will be part of Phase 3 of the pilot program.

The fine for a first-time, red-light running violation is up to $200.

More information, including a complete list of the 10 intersections selected for the project, is available at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program.

