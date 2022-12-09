Red-light camera citations to begin at Vineyard and Liliha

The red-light safety camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street will begin issuing citations on Monday, according to state transportation officials.

The Vineyard and Liliha intersection is one of two Phase 1 locations selected for the pilot program, along with Vineyard and Palama Street, which began issuing citations on Nov. 20.

To date, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said 39 citations have been issued for violations of red-light running at the Vineyard-Palama site, which is an average of two violations per day.

The Vineyard and Nuuanu Avenue intersection, which is the first of three selected for Phase 2, has been issuing warnings to red-light runners since Dec. 7. Another five intersections will be part of Phase 3 of the pilot program.

The fine for a first-time, red-light running violation is up to $200.

More information, including a complete list of the 10 intersections selected for the project, is available at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program.