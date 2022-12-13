A buttery, parmesan mashed potatoes side

Refrigerated, packaged mashed potatoes can taste homemade when reheated and mixed with rich sour cream, butter and savory Parmesan.

They save the time and hassle of peeling, cooking and mashing fresh potatoes, and the result even costs less.

Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Recipe by Ina Garten

Ingredients:

• 1 (32-ounce) package refrigerated Bob Evans mashed potatoes (or 4 cups prepared mashed potatoes; see Tip)

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Italian Parmesan

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra for serving

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Place a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Spoon the mashed potatoes into the bowl and heat for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are hot. Stir in the sour cream, Parmesan, butter, 2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Continue to heat over simmering water until heated through. Taste for seasoning and serve hot with a pat of butter on top.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 6.

Tips:

You also can start with cooked plain mashed potatoes: Boil 2 pounds peeled and quartered Yukon Gold potatoes in heavily salted water until tender. Drain well, then use the paddle attachment of a stand mixer to beat with 4 tablespoons melted butter and 1/2 cup warmed milk until smooth and creamy. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and refrigerate until ready to use.