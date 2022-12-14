Hawaii’s Amber Igiede named AVCA third-team All-American

University of Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team today.

Igiede, a junior, ranks fifth in the country with a .433 hitting percentage and added the All-America honor to her Big West player of the year award and AVCA All-Pacific North Region honor.

She set the UH single-season hitting percentage record and is the first Rainbow Wahine player named to one of the three AVCA All-America teams since Emily Maglio made the second team in 2017. Norene Iosia (2019) and Brooke Van Sickle (2021) were honorable mention selections since Maglio’s honor.

Igiede helped lead the Rainbow Wahine (22-7, 19-1 Big West) to their third straight conference championship and 29th consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. The Baton Rouge, La., product led the Big West with 4.89 points per set, ranking second in the conference with 3.79 kills per set and 1.29 blocks per set. She also had 29 service aces with just 24 errors.

Texas setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres and Stanford libero Elena Oglivie, former ‘Iolani teammates, made the All-America honorable mention list.

UC Irvine middle blocker Onye Ofoegbu represented the Big West on the honorable mention list as well.