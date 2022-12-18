Scoreboard – Dec. 18, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Gallaudet (Wash, D.C.) vs. Principia (Ill.). 11 a.m.; Texas Permian Basin vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1:15 p.m.; Emmanuel (Ga.) vs. Western Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Saint Martin’s (Wash.), 5:45 p.m.; Simon Fraser (B.C., Canada) vs. St. Edward’s (Texas), 8 p.m. Games at Hawaii Convention Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Providence Great Falls (Mont.) vs. College of the Ozarks (Mo.), 2:45 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: Big Island Holiday Classics, Central Methodist or Valley City State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 or 8 p.m. at AfookChinen Civic Auditorium.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Oglethorpe (Ga.) vs. Gallaudet (Wash, D.C.), 11 a.m.; Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1:15 p.m.; Saint Martin’s (Wash.) vs. Texas Permian Basin, 3:30 p.m.; St. Edward’s (Texas) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.), 5:45 p.m.; Simon Fraser (B.C., Canada) vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m. Games at Hawaii Convention Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Hope International vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1:45 p.m.; College of the Ozarks (Mo.) vs. Menlo (Calif.), 4 p.m.; Western Washington vs. Chaminade, 6:15 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

High school boys preseason:, ‘Iolani Classic. Quarterfinals: Lake Oswego (Ore.) vs. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Saint Joseph (Baltimore) vs. Mount Vernon (N.Y.), 5 p.m.; Montverde (Fla.) vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Milton (Ga.) vs. Millenium (Goodyear, Ariz.), 8 p.m. Consolation Pool: Leilehua vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Punahou, 10:30 a.m.; Radford vs. Kamehameha, noon; Baldwin vs. Saint Louis , 1:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH Varsity I girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

BASKETBALL

ILH GIRLS

Punahou 64, Damien 56 OT

Maryknoll 47, ‘Iolani 46

Sacred Hearts 52, Hanalani 39

University 39, ‘Iolani II 36

Hawaii Baptist 42, Mid-Pacific 32

SOCCER

OIA

Varsity Boys

Kalani 8, Kalaheo 0

McKinley 1, Castle 1

Moanalua 7, Kaimuki 1

Varsity Girls

Kalaheo 3, Kalani 1

ILH

Varsity Girls

Kamehameha 2, ‘Iolani 0

Punahou II 3, Damien 0

PADDLING

ILH

Week 3 Results

Varsity Boys

1. Punahou (Liloa Stowell, Sebastian Ako, Nick Johnston, Spencer Niemann, Wil Ancheta and Charlie Kettley) 31:29:00; 2. ‘Iolani 32:04:00; 3. Kamehameha 32:18:00; 4. Mid-Pacific 32:42:00; 5. Saint Louis 34:55:00

Mixed Varsity

1. Kamehameha (Sarah “Kamalei” Sataraka, Kehauanu Scullion, Maile Brown, Kaikane Thatcher-West, Brayden Heu-Greenbaum and Zayne Ka’aihue) 35:22:00; 2. Punahou 36:11:00; 3. ‘Iolani 36:45:00; 4. Mid-Pacific 37:03:00; 5. Le Jardin 37:56:00; 6. Damien 38:22:00; 7. Pac-Five 40:51:00

Varsity Girls

1. Punahou (Hazel Campbell, Shea Maurer, Lola ten Berge, Tiare Terry, Mehana Paul and Kanoelani “Kanoe” Sills) 36:31:00; 2. Kamehameha 36:41:00; 3. Mid-Pacific 38:10:00; 4. ‘Iolani 38:59:00; 5. Pac-Five 41:43:00