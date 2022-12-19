2 in serious condition after vehicle crashes into Manoa home

A man, 68, and a woman, 72, are in serious condition after a vehicle crashed into a single-story Manoa home, according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

The rear of the white SUV was visibly sticking out of the wooden brown home as Honolulu fire and police crews were on the scene at 3670 Woodlawn Terrace Place this afternoon.

At 2:11 p.m., paramedics administered advanced life support on the scene and transported both patients to the emergency room. Two others described as an 8-year-old female and a 41-year-old female declined to be transported to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.