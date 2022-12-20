Hawaii dries out amid windy weather

Weather conditions will continue to improve today with drier conditions although strong westerly winds are still expected.

A high wind warning remains in effect for portions of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters say west winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour with localized gusts of over 60 mph are expected.

Several roads on Hawaii island, including Highway 19 at mile marker 46 near Honokaa and Old Mamalahoa Highway between Mauna Loa Street and Puaono Road mauka of Honokaa, remain closed this morning due to high winds, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Officials recommend motorists use Saddle Road this morning to commute across the island.

A wind advisory for Oahu, Kauai, Niihau, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Maui is in effect through 6 p.m. today.

The weather services also issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Large breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet that could lead to potential impacts to coastal properties and roadways are expected. Powerful longshore and rip currents are also forecasted at most beaches.

Forecasters warned the public to steer clear from the shoreline along affected coastlines.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west shores of Hawaii island until 6 p.m. Wednesday.