comscore Portion of Kaukonahua Road to be closed for filming of stunt
Top News

Portion of Kaukonahua Road to be closed for filming of stunt

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu officials say all travel lanes in a small section near the top of Kaukonahua Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a stunt driving scene.

“The producers of HOURGLASS thank the people of Hawaii for their support of Hawaii’s film industry,” said the Honolulu Film Office in a news release.

The closure will be on Kaukonahua between Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road, officials said, and should not affect peak travel times in the morning or afternoon.

Production films are expected to shoot scenes with stunt drivers in period cars from the 1940s. Officers from the Honolulu Police Department will be on-site to ensure the public’s safety.

The film office said “Hourglass” is just one of a number of high-profile projects filming on Oahu this year, along with “Chief of War” starring actor Jason Momoa, and T. shows, including “Doogie Kamealoha,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” and “Magnum P.I.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Injured hiker rescued from Chinaman’s Hat

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up