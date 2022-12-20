Portion of Kaukonahua Road to be closed for filming of stunt

Honolulu officials say all travel lanes in a small section near the top of Kaukonahua Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a stunt driving scene.

“The producers of HOURGLASS thank the people of Hawaii for their support of Hawaii’s film industry,” said the Honolulu Film Office in a news release.

The closure will be on Kaukonahua between Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road, officials said, and should not affect peak travel times in the morning or afternoon.

Production films are expected to shoot scenes with stunt drivers in period cars from the 1940s. Officers from the Honolulu Police Department will be on-site to ensure the public’s safety.

The film office said “Hourglass” is just one of a number of high-profile projects filming on Oahu this year, along with “Chief of War” starring actor Jason Momoa, and T. shows, including “Doogie Kamealoha,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” and “Magnum P.I.”