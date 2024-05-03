Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Solo crash in Punaluu sends 3 women to hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff

Three women are in the hospital after an overnight car crash in Punaluu, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the single-vehicle motor collision in Punaluu just before 1 a.m. today. The vehicle was reported to have four occupants.

The vehicle had four occupants, and EMS treated a 30-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman with advanced, life-saving treatments.

The three were taken to hospital trauma centers in serious, but stable condition. A fourth woman was evaluated but declined transport to the hospital.

No further information was provided.

