McClanahan’s late 3 wins ’Bows their first Diamond Head Classic title

In a Christmas miracle, JoVon McClanahan hit a 27-footer with 0.9 seconds left to lift Hawaii to a 58-57 victory over SMU in the championship game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The ’Bows, who had never won a semifinal game in the first 12 years of this holiday tournament, rallied from 12 points down to claim the title in the Stan Sheriff Center.

After UH turned the ball over twice in the final 12 seconds, SMU’s Samuell Williamson was fouled with 6.4 seconds left and the Mustangs leading 57-55. Williamson missed the 1-and-1 free throw and UH’s Kamaka Hepa rebounded on the right side.

After a timeout, McClanahan took the inbounds pass, drove up court and launched a shot while being hit by Jalen Smith. McClanahan’s prayer was answered as the ’Bows swarmed the court in celebration. The referees ruled McClanahan was fouled with 0.9 seconds left. McClanahan missed the free throw, and after a timeout, SMU’s final shot was off the mark.

Zhuric Phelps scored all of SMU’s points in an 8-0 surge to close the first half as the Mustangs took a 31-22 lead into the intermission.

Phelps began the run with a fadeway jumper and ended it when he tipped a Zach Nutall miss as the horn sounded to end the first half.

With the ’Bows in foul trouble early, reserves Mor Seck and Beon Riley provided some relief. Seck, a 7-foot-1 freshman, had two blocks and energized the home crowd with a thunderous dunk over Mo Njie. Riley had six points and played aggressive defense.