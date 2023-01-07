Cal State Fullerton takes down Hawaii in overtime

The Cal State Fullerton basketball team outlasted Hawaii, 79-72, in overtime tonight at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

In ending a seven-game losing streak to the ’Bows, the Titans improved to 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the Big West. The ’Bows, who dropped to 12-4 and 3-1, fell out of a first-place tie with UC Santa Barbara.

The ’Bows rallied from an eight-point deficit to force overtime on Noel Coleman’s 3 with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

It was tied at 62 in the extra period when UH center Bernardo da Silva was assessed his fifth foul with 3:26 left. The Titans then scored the next eight points for a lead they would not relinquish.

The ’Bows were undone by 22 turnovers and nine missed free throws in 27 attempts. They entered hitting 71.5% of their 3s. The Titans scored 19 points off UH turnovers.

Jalen Harris led the Titans with 24 points. Da Silva finished with 18 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the third time this season.