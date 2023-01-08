Astrologer Kelly Benson presents her outlook for 2023

It’s a new year, the perfect time for new prospects. To help guide you and offer some celestial insight, astrologer Kelly O. Benson presents her outlook for 2023.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Keyword for 2023: Investment

Career path: It’s a critical time to begin an entirely new path. Fortunately, you are optimistic and upbeat. As the year progresses, you can expect your earnings to increase.

Relationships: All relationships will benefit from your positive state of mind because you find it easy to be hopeful. You also are busy with short trips and activities that give you a lift. These activities will also translate into improved relations with others as your social spheres expand.

Home and family: With more disposable income, you’ll have more opportunities to be generous. During the year, your optimism will increase, which strengthens family relations. You might want to take part in cultural events or entertainment that the whole family enjoys.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keyword for 2023: Action

Career path: As Saturn moves off your sign in March, life will flow more easily for you this year. Expect to increase your sphere of contacts professionally and personally. Explore advanced training in your field. Real-estate opportunities can bring a source of income.

Relationships: This is a busy year for increased interactions with others, putting you in a more upbeat mood. You might become involved with people from different countries or other cultures. Couples who have been dating for a while will move toward commitment this year.

Home and family: Later this year is one of the best times in over a decade for you to improve your home scene through redecorating or renovations. Many of you will also expand your family ties through birth, marriage or adoption.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keyword for 2023: Improvement

Career path: The hard work and sacrifices you have made in the last few years are about to pay off. This is a positive year, especially for those who work from home. Some of you will also make money through real estate. Nevertheless, curb spending and cut excess costs.

Relationships: You might be feeling inclined to be more careful and cautious when developing relationships with others. The people you are attracted to now will be solid, responsible and reliable. You require time to get to know someone; it’s OK to take things slow.

Home and family: For the first half of this year, you have wonderful opportunities to improve where you live. Investments in home improvement projects will be worth it. Family vacations are likely; enjoy planning something special for those you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keyword for 2023: Performance

Career path: You’re in a potent time period when job changes are likely. Explore jobs in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry, working with children or anything to do with the arts, sports and creative outlets.

Relationships: Opportunities for romance will flourish this year. Existing relationships will be upbeat and happy. New love is possible, especially with someone who comes from a different background than yourself or who feels particularly unique to you.

Home and family: Fun-filled family vacations can be deeply rewarding in the first half of this year. Many of you will expand your family through marriage or birth. As well, many of you will undergo a residential move if it has not already happened.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keyword for 2023: Stability

Career path: It’s a hot time to improve your existing job, get a better job or expand on your skill set. You’re feeling more confident in your abilities, and this propels you forward. Later in the year, key partnerships and working with groups will benefit you.

Relationships: New relationships that are connected to your work will begin for many of you. In the latter half of the year, you enter a window when it’s the best time for your sign to get married in over a decade.

Home and family: You’re a source of stability for others, which pushes you to tackle difficult tasks and issues. You will also focus on home repairs or possibly a relocation. As the year progresses, increased responsibilities with children are likely; however, it’s also a source of joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keyword for 2023: Commitment

Career path: Professional partnerships and key connections will thrive this year. Accept the support of others, as opportunities are coming your way. Don’t hesitate to enter into a partnership because this will likely improve your situation.

Relationships: It’s important to be in a relationship that is supportive in a practical way because you will be working especially hard. You need someone who has your back. Fortunately, the latter half of this year increases the possibilities of friendships that are helpful to you.

Home and family: In the first half of this year (longer for some), marital support is mutually beneficial. You’re feeling secure at home. Responsibilities with family and children will feel lighter as this year progresses.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Keyword for 2023: Growth

Career path: You are a leader and also a dependable team player. You will downsize, letting go of what you no longer need. Count on earning more, getting richer or increasing your assets as the year progresses.

Relationships: It’s a time of change, which will impact the critical relationships in your life. Focus on the new chapters that are coming your way. Let go of the relationships that drain your precious energy.

Home and family: It’s a good time to relocate your home base so that it better suits your needs. Your family might expand this year through marriage, birth or adoption, and this is something to celebrate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Keyword for 2023: Harvest

Career path: Your dedication and hard work are paying off this year. As you make your way up the ranks, your sphere of influence continues to build. Opportunities to increase your business will come your way after June.

Relationships: You can clearly see the healthy connections that bring out the best in you, just as you bring out the best in them. New relationships that begin now may have a fated or magical sense about them. It’s certainly a good time for singles to meet their soulmate.

Home and family: Increased responsibilities related to work and career may have pulled you away from family connections, and replenishing time at home. However, this year you will see an increase in time spent with loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Keyword for 2023: Discovery

Career path: You’re ready to push the envelope and stretch your abilities this year. Opportunities to travel as well as further your education are calling your name. You’re ready to take on more responsibilities, and others will be looking to you to show the way.

Relationships: Flirtations and ­exciting new connections will capture your attention. In your eagerness to discover the world around you, you’ll also turn over new leaves in your relationships with others. Existing friendships might develop into something more ­serious as well.

Home and family: Because your main focus will be career, education and key work relationships, your home environment needs to be stable. It’s good to have some quiet spaces at home for contemplation, reflection and personal time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Keyword for 2023: Confidence

Career path: Opportunities in your career are opening up as your reputation precedes you. This is the year to ask for what you want. It’s a great time to further your education, which will boost your career and job prospects.

Relationships: Relationships with others will blossom while Jupiter is at the top of your chart. The last time this happened was 2010-2011. You’re feeling bolder, making this an excellent year to meet new people.

Home and family: Try not to be too overbearing with family members because you might be tempted to do so. Nonetheless, you’re sharing your newfound discoveries with those closest to you, making this a sweet time for special bonds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keyword for 2023: Power

Career path: Opportunities to further your education and training are strong in the first six months of this year. Following that, Jupiter moves to the top of your chart, boosting your reputation in the eyes of others. The last time this happened was around 2010-2011.

Relationships: Close friendships and romance with someone from another country or a different background are likely. Existing tension in certain relationships may prevail but will diminish as the year wears on.

Home and family: Get ready to enjoy travel and new experiences with your family this year. Nevertheless, be sure to be thrifty and pull in your reins, because practical and financial resources from other sources might be reduced.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Keyword for 2023: Awareness

Career path: This is a time of hard work for you. It might feel overwhelming, but you can do it. Fortunately, needed assets and support from others will be forthcoming. Later in the year, work-related travel is likely. Explore opportunities for increased training and further education related to your job.

Relationships: For the first time in 30 years, Saturn will be opposite your sign, creating increased tension and strain on close relationships. Connections that are more trouble than they’re worth will end. Those that are meant to endure will undergo adjustments, deepening bonds.

Home and family: Marriages will feel the test of Saturn opposite your sign, which means patience and compassion are necessary. Opportunities to travel, explore new ideas and encounter people from different cultures can enrich your family life.