Hawaii surfer seriously injured at Pipeline

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he hit his head on the reef while stand-up paddle surfing at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The man from Hawaii island was participating in an organized event when he hit his head on the reef after taking off on a wave shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Event lifeguards with the Hawaiian Water Patrol brought the man to shore where Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards treated the surfer until EMS personnel arrived and took over.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

