Woman, 27, critically injured in Wahiawa motor vehicle accident

A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident this morning in Wahiawa, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS said the incident took place at around noon. The Honolulu Police Department closed Kaukonahua Road in both directions at Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road because of the incident.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, upper torso and lower extremities. Medics administered critical life-saving treatement on the patient and transported her to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

