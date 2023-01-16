Haire’s hot shooting powers Rainbow Wahine basketball team past CSUN

Hawaii guard McKenna Haire hit a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 76-60 win over Cal State Northridge today at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Haire went 6-for-8 from 3-point range to finish with a career-high 18 points and UH (6-9) shot a season-best 57% overall to earn a split of its Big West road trip.

UH guard Lily Wahinekapu hit two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and six assists. Daejah Phillips went 5-for-7 from the field to add 14 points off the bench. The Wahine tied their season high with 12 made 3-pointers.

Tess Amundsen led CSUN (4-13, 3-4) with 17 points and Jordyn Jackson finished with 15.

The Rainbow Wahine next face Big West leader UC Irvine on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. They complete a run of four games in eight days by taking on UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

UH shot 70.8% from the field and went 7-for-12 from 3-point range to take a 44-36 lead into halftime.

UH led 58-51 going into the fourth quarter and the Matadors again closed to within five on two Amundsen free throws. But Kelsie Imai drove for a layup and Haire hit her fifth 3-pointer to extend the back to 10. Haire hit her final 3-pointer with 2:48 left to give UH a 73-60 lead and the Wahine closed out the win.