Community contest announced to resolve name beef

An Idaho businessman being sued by the owner of a Haleiwa sandwich company will change the legally contested name of his retail beef company through a community contest and award $10,000 to the winner.

Frank VanderSloot, owner of Honolulu Meat Co. LLC, is facing a lawsuit alleging federal trademark infringement and unfair competition filed by Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop.

VanderSloot’s company, Hawaii Sustainable Beef, will hold an online contest open to Hawaii residents to come up with a new brand name that will represent the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii. The contest runs from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25, and contestants can submit their suggestions at NameTheBeef.com, according to a news release from Hawaii Sustainable Beef.

“These hard-working, authentic paniolos are a rich part of the state’s ranching history, and the beef they provided was previously sold under the “Kua ‘Aina Ranches” label to grocery stores. These ranches are spread throughout The Big Island, Oahu, Maui and Kauai,” according to the release.

Hawaii Sustainable Beef and the ranchers who sell through the company ranchers have chosen to “resolve those concerns with the spirit of aloha, rather than take their “beef” to court,” according to the release.

In addition to the $10,000 first place prize, 100 runner-up winners will receive a free meal from the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich shop in Haleiwa, a $20 value, according to the release.

“We should try to do the right thing here. And we should have fun with it. In the end, we should make friends with it. Life is too short to have unnecessary conflict,” said VanderSloot, in a statement.

In a December open letter to the owner of the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop, VanderSloot wrote about the contest’s true purpose: “Once the contest winners are decided, and the 100 sandwiches are awarded, I would love to visit your sandwich shop and get a picture of you and me shaking hands and sharing a sandwich outside your shop in Hale‘iwa. It would be great if you and I could set a powerful example for the public and especially for the youth in Hawaii on how to settle disputes without being adversarial.”

The owners of both organizations are “pleased with the outcome,” according to the release.

—

Hawaii Sustainable Beef is looking for a name that communicates an accurate, positive message about their beef, including that it’s:

>> From small local ranchers in Hawaii

>> Grass fed and grass finished

>> All natural

>> Raised without hormones or antibiotics

>> The winning name will be chosen by company management after consultation with some of the leading ranchers who sell beef into the program.

Winners will be announced at Facebook.com/NameTheBeef on Feb. 9 and the prizes will be distributed right afterward.