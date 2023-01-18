Service restored to Kauai police non-emergency dispatch line

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.
All Kauai county phone services are now operational.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The Kauai Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line is unavailable at this time due to connectivity issues, according to a county spokesperson.
The 911 emergency service line, however, is operational.
Incoming calls to county offices and services are also experiencing disruptions.
Updates will be provided when service is restored.
