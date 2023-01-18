comscore Service restored to Kauai police non-emergency dispatch line
Top News

Service restored to Kauai police non-emergency dispatch line

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

All Kauai county phone services are now operational.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Kauai Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line is unavailable at this time due to connectivity issues, according to a county spokesperson.

The 911 emergency service line, however, is operational.

Incoming calls to county offices and services are also experiencing disruptions.

Updates will be provided when service is restored.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture
Next Story
UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Mental health professionals join ‘Spotlight Hawaii;’ Tune in at 10:30 a.m.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up