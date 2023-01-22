Lifeguards busy with rescues; Baby swept under home during ‘Eddie’

Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were busy this morning with multiple rescues including a baby swept under a home by a wave as the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay got underway.

Thousands of fans are at Oahu’s North Shore to watch about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women, compete in today’s contest which last ran in 2016.

Just before the kick-off of the contest at 8 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was injured from falling roughly 10 feet out of a tree he was perched upon to watch. EMS and Honolulu fire personnel treated and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

At 9:15 a.m., personnel responded to the scene at Ke Iki Road where a large wave crashed into vehicles and a house, where two people and a baby were standing. EMS said the baby was swept underneath the home and recovered. Officials evaluated the baby who was not injured, while the two adults declined transportation to an emergency room.

At 10:30 a.m., personnel responded to a surfer who possibly suffered broken ribs at Chun’s surf break but declined transportation to the emergency room.