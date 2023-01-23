Man, 31, charged for allegedly stealing commercial vehicle in Makiki

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man with allegedly taking a company vehicle from a job site in Makiki.

William L. Huihui was charged Sunday with second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $50,000.

Police said a 65-year-old man parked his company vehicle at a job site on Elm Street at about 7:20 a.m. Friday.

A man then entered the vehicle and attempted to drive off.

Police said the victim tried to stop him when the suspect kicked him and fled in the vehicle.

Patrol officers stopped him at Lunalilo and Piikoi streets shortly before 8 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.