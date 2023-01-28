Wahine basketball team rallies to defeat CSU Bakersfield

Lily Wahinekapu scored 14 points to lead a shorthanded University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 51-47 comeback win over Cal State Bakersfield today at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and took their first lead on Wahinekapu’s layup with 1:37 left as part of an 11-2 UH run in the third quarter. The Wahine didn’t trail again while holding CSUB to 15 points in the second half to earn a split of the Big West road trip.

UH guard Meilani McBee hit three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 13 points. Freshman Imani Perez grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds and made two free throws with 11 seconds left to tie her season high with seven points and seal the win for UH (8-11, 6-4 Big West).

Ashley Thoms’ driving layup late in the third quarter broke a 39-39 tie and she came up with a key steal in the final minute to help the ’Bows hold off the Roadrunners (2-8, 5-13).

Daejah Phillips, UH’s leading scorer this season, sat out her second straight game. The ’Bows were also without guard Jovi Lefotu due to an injury suffered in Thursday’s loss at UC Santa Barbara.

CSUB’s Hennie van Schaik hit three 3-pointers in the first half and went into the break with 17 points, but scored just one point in the second half.

UH returns home to face UC Davis on Thursday and Cal Poly next Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.