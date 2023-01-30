6 public schools on Molokai, Kauai to reopen

After severe weather today closed five public schools on Molokai and one on Kauai, all of them will reopen to students and staff on Tuesday, the state Department of Education has announced.

The Molokai schools that had been closed Monday due to severe weather were Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary, Molokai Middle and Molokai High schools.

Now “much of the road debris from the flooding has been cleared and school bus services will be operational,” a DOE spokesperson said.

Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai is also scheduled to welcome back students and staff on Tuesday, following the reopening of the Hanalei Bridge on Kuhio Highway.