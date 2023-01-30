HFD says Pauoa house fire caused by damaged power cord

The Honolulu Fire Department has classified the house fire that occurred on Thursday in Pauoa as accidental due to electrical arcing from a damaged power cord.

HFD this morning said its investigator found that the fire at 2345 Kaola Way originated from the power cord near a television stand in the living room on the first floor.

Damage estimates are $657,000 to the property and $53,000 to the contents.

HFD said two other homes at 2356 Booth Road and 2341 Kaola Way sustained damages due to exposure from this fire. Damage estimates for these two properties are $101,000 and $35,000, respectively.

At about 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Honolulu firefighters responded to a call for a building fire at 2345 Kaola Way with 11 units and 45 personnel.

The first unit that arrived on scene found smoke and flames emanating from an unoccupied, three-story residential home.

The fire was brought under control at 5:41 p.m. and extinguished at 6:50 p.m., HFD said.

HFD recommends replacing electrical cords that are damaged, frayed, or sticky.