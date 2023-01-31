Brown water advisories issued for Kauai and Oahu’s south shore, Kailua Beach

Brown water advisories have been issued for Kauai and Oahu’s south shore and Kailua Beach Park.

The state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch announced the advisories today. The advisories were the result of the storm water or runoff reaching coastal waters, likely because of the heavy rains across the state over the weekend.

The advisories for Oahu’s south shore and all of Kauai have rain officially listed as the cause of their respective advisories, while the Kailua Beach Park’s advisory was caused by runoff from “stream flow.”

In all the advisories, the CWB warned the public to stay away from flooded areas.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” the CWB advisories said. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.”