700 gallons of diesel fuel spill at Space Force facility atop Haleakala

About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the Maui Space Surveillance Complex at the summit of Haleakala on Sunday, the U.S. Space Force announced in a news release late Tuesday night.

“Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shutoff,” the news release said.

At this time, which side of the mountain the fuel spilled down remains unknown, an Air Force spokesperson said.

The spill began Sunday night and continued until maintenance personnel discovered the pump was still on and shut it off around 8 a.m. Monday, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

Fuel spill experts from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center will assess the area for remediation, the release said.

Space Force notified the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health of the spill.

“We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment and will work with necessary state and federal officials as we begin clean-up efforts,” Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, said in the release.