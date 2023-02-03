Man, 46, charged with attempted murder in Mililani parking lot attack

A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault after he allegedly ran a 37-year-old woman down with his car while she was pushing her 6-month-old in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.
Desmond Kekahuna’s bail is set at $1 million.
Police said Kekahuna intentionally hit the woman with a vehicle, dragged her about 15 feet, exited his vehicle and beat her with a tire iron or crowbar, leaving her in critical condition. He then assaulted a 40-year-old military man who tried to intervene with a tire iron, according to a criminal complaint filed in state court today.
The male victim was in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. EMS paramedics treated both victims and transported them to a hospital. The child was not injured.
Kekahuna has previous experience dealing with accusations of violence.
In 1999, Kekahuna was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony. Kekahuna pleaded no contest and received a sentence of five years probation, which included a condition that he “obtain and maintain mental health treatment or services,” according to the court record.
