List of Grammy winners in top categories

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 3

    Samara Joy arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

LOS ANGELES >> Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “WAIT FOR U” by Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou

