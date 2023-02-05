Rockslide closes Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay

Kamehameha Highway will remain closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to a rockslide.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reports that rock scaling is needed to remove loose material from the slope.

During the work, pedestrian and bicycle access is temporarily halted for safety reasons. Bicyclists and pedestrians are being allowed through the closure area, but are asked to avoid stopping near the slope.

“The rocks that came down this morning will be removed, and impact barriers will be installed to provide protection for this section. Debris removal and rock scaling is expected to continue throughout the daylight hours,” according to a statement.

TheBus is operating with delays to and from the Waimea Bay area. According to the statement, Route 60 to and from Honolulu from Kanehoe is turning around at Shark’s Cove. “Passengers must walk to transfer to and from the Route 60 shuttle operating from Waimea Bay to continue trips to and from Haleiwa,” according to a statement.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.